Iranian state media report explosions near Guards commander Soleimani's tomb during ceremony
Two explosions wounded several people on Wednesday near the cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack, Iranian state media reported.
Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony in the southeastern city of Kerman, saying several people had been wounded. The semi-official Nournews said "several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery and relevant authorities are monitoring the situation".
The SNN news agency reported ambulances heading towards the cemetery, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blasts kill over 100 at ceremony to mark death of Iranian Guards commander Soleimani
Iran media report explosion near Guards commander Soleimani's tomb on anniversary
Iran's state TV reports 2 explosions during the death anniversary of Quds Force leader Soleimani
At least 20 killed in blasts near Iranian Guards commander Soleimani's tomb during ceremony
More than 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Iranian Guards commander Soleimani's tomb during ceremony