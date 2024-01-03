Left Menu

19-year-old student jumps to death from 14th floor of building in Mumbai

The building watchman first spotted her body on the ground and alerted other society members, who called the police, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:28 IST
19-year-old student jumps to death from 14th floor of building in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old college student ended her life by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

A one-page note left behind by the deceased suggested that she had slipped into depression and took the extreme step due to it, said the official from D N Nagar police station. The incident took place at the Millionaire Heritage Society located on S V Road in the western suburb, he said. Victim Vidhi Pramod Kumar Singh had been living in the building for the past few years as a paying guest, while her family members reside in neighouring Thane. She was a student of Mithibai College in Vile Parle, he said.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The building watchman first spotted her body on the ground and alerted other society members, who called the police, he said. The police have registered a case of accidental death and informed her family, the official said, adding that the exact reason behind her death is yet to be determined.

