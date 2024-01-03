Left Menu

CBI books Jamia Millia Islamia professor in fresh case of bribery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:53 IST
CBI books Jamia Millia Islamia professor in fresh case of bribery
The CBI has booked Jamia Millia Islamia professor Khalid Moin in a fresh case of bribery related to the issue of structural safety certificate to projects of a Bhubaneswar-based builder, officials said Wednesday.

The agency has alleged that he issued the certificate to Khushi Realcon Private Limited's projects in return for a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh, of which Rs 99,500 was paid in cash.

The case was registered after the CBI recovered messages exchanged between Moin and Amrit Paul, Director of Technical Projects Consultants Pvt Ltd, related to alleged negotiations for the bribe amount.

Technical Projects Consultants was the structural consultant for Khushi Realcon's Pahal-1 and Pahal-2 projects, the CBI said.

Moin, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering of Jamia Millia Islamia, was arrested in 2022 in connection with a case of bribery of Rs 1 lakh.

His purported role in giving structural safety certificate to the Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurugram, part of which collapsed in 2022 killing two women, is also under the scanner of the agency.

