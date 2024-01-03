Man thrashed to death after minor mishap involving car in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

A man was thrashed to death in a fight after a minor mishap involving a car in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, police said on Wednesday.

Afsar Ali (24) was allegedly thrashed by three men, whose car brushed against him and his companion on Tuesday in Ghatal of Phulbagh area.

Bhiwadi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dilip Saini said that Ashish, who was among the three men, has been arrested.

The ASP said that according to the complaint lodged, Ali and his companion Tuhibul, a resident of Bihar, were returning to their tailoring shop after having food when a car brushed against them.

An argument followed and Ashish and his companions, who were travelling in the car, beat up Ali.

Saini said that Ali was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He said that the deceased's body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem on Wednesday.

The ASP said that Ashish was identified on the basis of the car number.

He further said that a case has been registered against the three accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (when several people commit a criminal act with the same intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

