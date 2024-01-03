China conducts patrols in South China Sea - military
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:21 IST
- Country:
- China
China's military will conduct routine patrols in the South China Sea from Wednesday to Thursday, the military's Southern Theater Command said.
It said its troops in that area are on high alert at all times, and will defend national sovereignty, security and maritime rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Southern Theater Command
Advertisement