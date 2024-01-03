Man arrested for setting two vehicles on fire in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly setting afire two vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
Fulwari Bajwal area resident Satpal, in his complaint, alleged that an unknown person had set car and motorcycle on fire by breaking the oil tank of the two wheeler at about 11.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.
A case was registered and Satesh Kumar (26) was detained for questioning and he confessed to the crime, police said.
Further probe is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fulwari Bajwal
- Jammu
- Satpal
- Rajouri
- Kashmir
- Satesh Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIRs lodged against those providing shelter to Rohingyas in Jammu
FIR registered against those for providing shelter to Rohingya's; Police carry searches in Jammu's Bathinda
J&K fully capable to meet any challenge: IGP Jammu
Four arrested as police launches drive to identify people providing shelter to Rohingyas in Jammu
Major crackdown on Rohingyas, their supporters in Jammu; over 50 detained