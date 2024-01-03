Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower, focus on data and Fed minutes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after a strong 2023 and awaited economic data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes for hints on the path of interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.81 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 37,629.23. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.76 points, or 0.37%, at 4,725.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 124.47 points, or 0.84%, to 14,641.47 at the opening bell.

