J&K Rifles to participate Shimla's Republic Day parade

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles will be participating in the Republic Day parade in Shimla, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abhishek Verma said on Wednesday.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the preparations of the state-level Republic Day celebration here, the ADC directed the departments to work in unity.

"Try to do something new and better in everything including tableaux, stage and ridge decoration, cultural presentations so that this year's Republic Day celebrations become memorable for everyone," he said in a statement issued here.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, police contingents from neighbouring states as well as men and women police contingents of Himachal Pradesh, Army Pipe Band, Traffic Police, Police Band, Home Guard, Fire Service, Postal Service, Home Guard Band, East Teams of soldiers, NCC, NSS, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Disaster Management Group and police dog team will also take part in the parade.

He said that the departments should showcase their public welfare programmes and policies innovatively through exhibitions. Emphasising on showcasing the folk culture of the state and other states in the cultural programmes, Verma also directed to bring diversity in the programmes, including inclusion of cultural groups from various districts.

He said that ADM will be the nodal officer for protocol cultural programmes and in case of bad weather, alternative arrangements will be made for presenting cultural programs at the historic Gaiety Theatre in the state's summer capital.

