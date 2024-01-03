7-year-old child drowns in septic tank in Himachal's Hamirpur

A seven-year-old child lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered septic tank here, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Khaggal in Hamirpur during an ongoing construction work for the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project, where the septic tank had been left open, the official said.

He said that the father of the deceased child, Aman Sharma, a resident of the Khaggal village has filed a complaint with the Sadar police station, alleging that the construction company's negligence led to the fatal accident.

Hamirpur SP Aakriti Sharma said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are probing the case to determine the level of negligence involved and hold the responsible parties accountable.

