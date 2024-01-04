Spectacular cultural event 'Divya Kala Shakti' presented in Ahmedabad

In a celebration of inclusivity and artistic prowess, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities through its Composite Regional Centre at Ahmedabad, Gujarat presented the spectacular cultural event, "Divya Kala Shakti," at the esteemed Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

This unique showcase, organized by one of the central composite regional centres, spotlighted the hidden talents of Divyang individuals, unveiling a world of creativity that captivated the audience. The event brought together participants from across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, totaling 100 divyang individuals who took centre stage in mesmerizing performances.

From soul-stirring group dances to captivating solo performances, melodious group songs to enchanting solo renditions, and awe-inspiring special art displays – "Divya Kala Shakti" was a testament to the remarkable capabilities of the participants.

Distinguished guests, including Shri A. Narayanasamy, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment (State), Government of India, and Shri Hasmukh Bhai Somabhai Patel, former Member of Parliament, Ahmedabad, graced the occasion with their presence, highlighting the significance of empowering individuals with diverse abilities.

The highlight of the evening was the felicitation ceremony, where participants received a total of ₹300,000 in cheques as a token of recognition for their exceptional talents. This gesture not only acknowledged their artistic accomplishments but also underscored the importance of fostering an inclusive society that celebrates diversity.

"Divya Kala Shakti" stands as a beacon of inspiration, breaking barriers and showcasing the limitless potential within every individual. This cultural extravaganza not only entertained but also enriched the hearts of the audience, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the diverse talents of divyang individuals.

(With Inputs from PIB)