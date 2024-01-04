Left Menu

Spectacular cultural event 'Divya Kala Shakti' presented in Ahmedabad

  This unique showcase, organized by one of the central composite regional centres, spotlighted the hidden talents of Divyang individuals, unveiling a world of creativity that captivated the audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 11:10 IST
Spectacular cultural event 'Divya Kala Shakti' presented in Ahmedabad
"Divya Kala Shakti" stands as a beacon of inspiration, breaking barriers and showcasing the limitless potential within every individual. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebration of inclusivity and artistic prowess, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities through its Composite Regional Centre at Ahmedabad, Gujarat presented the spectacular cultural event, "Divya Kala Shakti," at the esteemed Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

 

This unique showcase, organized by one of the central composite regional centres, spotlighted the hidden talents of Divyang individuals, unveiling a world of creativity that captivated the audience. The event brought together participants from across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, totaling 100 divyang individuals who took centre stage in mesmerizing performances.

From soul-stirring group dances to captivating solo performances, melodious group songs to enchanting solo renditions, and awe-inspiring special art displays – "Divya Kala Shakti" was a testament to the remarkable capabilities of the participants.

Distinguished guests, including Shri A. Narayanasamy, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment (State), Government of India, and Shri Hasmukh Bhai Somabhai Patel, former Member of Parliament, Ahmedabad, graced the occasion with their presence, highlighting the significance of empowering individuals with diverse abilities.

 

The highlight of the evening was the felicitation ceremony, where participants received a total of ₹300,000 in cheques as a token of recognition for their exceptional talents. This gesture not only acknowledged their artistic accomplishments but also underscored the importance of fostering an inclusive society that celebrates diversity.

 

"Divya Kala Shakti" stands as a beacon of inspiration, breaking barriers and showcasing the limitless potential within every individual. This cultural extravaganza not only entertained but also enriched the hearts of the audience, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the diverse talents of divyang individuals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024