Ukraine's Zelenskiy says more than 200 POWs returned from Russia
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:49 IST
More than 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been released from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.
"Ours are home," he posted on the Telegram messaging app, along with a short video of some of the freed POWs.
