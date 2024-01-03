Delhi govt to organise two-day camp for pension beneficiaries in West district from January 4

The Delhi government's Social Welfare department will organise a two-day camp from January 4 for pension beneficiaries living in the West district, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The camp is for beneficiaries whose elderly or disability pensions have been stopped for some reason, it said. During a public hearing at his camp office, Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand directed that the camp be organised to resolve these issues, the statement said. Officials from relevant departments will be present at the camp to address all problems, ensuring that pension beneficiaries don't have to repeatedly visit the district office and enabling swift resolution of technical difficulties, it stated. Citizens from assembly constituencies in the district can come to the camp to seek solutions for their problems. The constituencies covered under the camp are Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri and Nangloi Jat. Various banks will also provide their services at the camp, the statement said. All MLAs and councillors from these constituencies have been informed about the camp to ensure that no beneficiary misses out. The beneficiaries are required to bring their Aadhar cards, bank passbooks, passport-size photographs and voter cards to avail of the benefits. Anand said, ''(The Arvind) Kejriwal government provides the highest pension in the entire country, prioritising the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. Such mega camps will be set up in every district. The Kejriwal government strives to fulfil every promise made to Delhi's public with dedication.''

