Encounter between security forces, militants in Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Wednesday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X around 10.30 pm.

They said Kulgam Police ,Army and CRPF are on the job.

Further details are awaited.

