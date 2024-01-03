Left Menu

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:59 IST
Uttarakhand HC seeks reply from SIDCUL on allotment of green belt land to firms
The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from SIDCUL on allotment of green belt land in SIDCUL Haridwar to companies.

Hearing a PIL that contended that provisions of environment impact assessment 2006 were not followed by SIDCUL in the allotments, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma asked SIDCUL to submit its reply on it within a week.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for January 9.

In the Environment Impact Assessment, a provision of green belt has been made on the land allotted to the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (SIDCUL) to protect the environment.

It was claimed in the PIL that the land has been allotted to industrial companies by SIDCUL, Haridwar without following the provisions of Environment Impact Assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

