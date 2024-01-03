Accused held as girl tells school counsellor about her rape in March 2023

The Goa police on Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in the state's Mapusa town in March 2023, an official said.

The incident came to light when the 14-year-old girl opened up about the alleged sexual abuse to her school counsellor, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters.

He said that the accused, a resident of Porvorim, was arrested after the girl's mother filed a complaint with the Mapusa police. In the complaint, the mother said the accused raped her daughter when she had visited his house in March 2023, Dalvi told the media.

The teenager recently requested her school counsellor to get her admitted to a boarding school or hostel as she was afraid of the accused. When the counsellor probed, she narrated the sexual assault, according to the complaint.

Dalvi said the accused has been arrested under "Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and Goa Children's Act".

