Deadly blast in Iran looks like 'a terrorist attack,- possibly ISIS -senior US official
Two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday looked like a "terrorist attack" of the kind ISIS has been responsible for in the past, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.
The official, speaking to reporters, said "it does look like a terror attack, the type of thing we've seen ISIS do in the past, and as far as we are aware that is kind of, I think, our going assumption at the moment." (Reporting By Steve Holland, Jonathan Landay and Eric Beech; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
