Left Menu

Bengal: Two policemen killed, three injured as car rams into patrolling van

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 04-01-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 10:46 IST
Bengal: Two policemen killed, three injured as car rams into patrolling van
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed and three others were injured when a speeding vehicle rammed into their stationary patrolling van in West Bengal's Howrah district on Thursday, an officer said.

The incident took place on National Highway 16 in Barunda area under the jurisdiction of Bagnan police station early on Thursday.

A Howrah city-bound vehicle rammed into the rear of the police patrolling van which was parked by the roadside and fled the spot, the officer said.

Those in the patrolling van were taken to a nearby hospital, where Sub-Inspector Sujoy Das (45) and home guard Palash Samanta (31) were declared dead, he said.

The remaining three policemen, identified as driver Abu Bakar (28) and home guards Sukhdeb Biswas (25) and Alok Bar (26) were shifted to Kolkata-based SSKM Hospital for better treatment and they are currently under observation, the officer said.

ADG and IGP (South Bengal) Siddhi Nath Gupta, who along with Howrah (Rural) SP Swati Bhangalia visited the spot, said efforts are on to nab the vehicle and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024