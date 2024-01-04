Search operations to track down terrorists underway in J-K's Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Thursday as security forces continued search operations to track down terrorists who had briefly engaged in a firefight last night.
There has been no fresh firefight but search operations are still in progress, a police official said.
He said an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hadigam village on Wednesday night after the law enforcing agencies launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement