Home Affairs services unavailable due to technical problem

The department said it will provide further updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-01-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 15:27 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs has issued an alert to citizens that its services are not available at the moment due to a technical problem on the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) mainframe which affects access to the National Population Register (NPR).

“We have contacted SITA [State Information Technology Agency[ and have been assured that its technicians and engineers are attending to the matter. We hope that this will not take long to be resolved,” said the department in a statement.

The department said it will provide further updates.

“The department apologises to citizens and clients for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

