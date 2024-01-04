Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli 'extremist remarks' on displacing Gazans
Saudi Arabia rejects "extremist remarks" by two Israeli ministers who called for the displacement of Gaza's population, the reoccupation of the strip and the construction of settlements, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
