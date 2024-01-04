Left Menu

Artificial intelligence to be key G7 issue for Italy, Meloni says

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be a key issue for Italy in its forthcoming presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

"I am hugely concerned about the impact (of AI) on the labour market," Meloni told a traditional news conference to mark the end of the year.

Italy took over the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations at the start of January. It will host a summit of G7 leaders in June, but Meloni said she wanted to hold a separate meeting ahead of that to focus specifically on AI.

