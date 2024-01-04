Iraq says U.S.-led international coalition bears responsibility for 'unjustified' attack on an Iraqi security force
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:45 IST
Iraq said that the U.S.-led international coalition bears responsibility for an "unjustified" attack on Thursday on an Iraqi security force, according to the prime minister's office.
"The attack is a dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraq's sovereignty," the office said.
