Left Menu

Nepal, India sign long-term power agreement

Both sides had signed several major pacts including one on increasing New Delhis import of power from the neighbouring country to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years from the current 450 MW.There are multiple well-endowed rivers originating in the higher reaches of the Himalayas the four main being Mahakali, Karnali, Sapta Gandaki, and Sapta Kosi flowing through different valleys and then cutting across plains before entering India to meet River Ganga.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:02 IST
Nepal, India sign long-term power agreement
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Thursday signed a long-term agreement that will facilitate the export of 10,000 MW of electricity to India in the next 10 years during the two-day visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the Himalayan nation.

The agreement on power export was inked in the presence of Jaishankar and Nepalese Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet during a bilateral meeting here.

Nepal’s Energy Secretary Gopal Sigdel and his Indian counterpart Pankaj Agrawal inked the bilateral agreement that will facilitate the export of 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal to India in the next 10 years.

The two countries had reached an understanding on the electricity export during Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda's visit to India from May 31 to June 3 last year. Both sides had signed several major pacts including one on increasing New Delhi's import of power from the neighbouring country to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years from the current 450 MW.

There are multiple well-endowed rivers originating in the higher reaches of the Himalayas – the four main being Mahakali, Karnali, Sapta Gandaki, and Sapta Kosi – flowing through different valleys and then cutting across plains before entering India to meet River Ganga. India has helped Nepal develop multiple hydropower projects on these high-volume rivers and more projects are in the pipeline; and the power export agreement comes as the next step in the bilateral relations.

Later in the afternoon, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet top political leaders, including two former prime ministers, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli.

Earlier in the morning, Jaishankar called on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Prachanda at their respective offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024