Chinese man dies after New Year party in Noida, probe on

A Chinese national was found dead in Noida under mysterious circumstances after a New Year party held here, police officials said on Thursday.The foreigner, who lived and worked in Noida, had partied with his friends and colleagues on December 31 but was found dead on January 1, the officials said.The police identified the dead man as 48-year-old Chinese national Tanxioahua.After due legal proceedings, the body was sent for post-mortem on January 3.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-01-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 18:50 IST
Chinese man dies after New Year party in Noida, probe on
A Chinese national was found dead in Noida under mysterious circumstances after a New Year party held here, police officials said on Thursday.

The foreigner, who lived and worked in Noida, had partied with his friends and colleagues on December 31 but was found dead on January 1, the officials said.

The police identified the dead man as 48-year-old Chinese national Tanxioahua.

''After due legal proceedings, the body was sent for post-mortem on January 3. A detailed investigation into the case is underway,'' a police spokesperson said.

Tanxioahua lived in a shared rented house in Sector 92 and worked as an engineer in Sector 85-located company which makes screens for mobile phones, according to a local policeman.

''After the party on December 31, the Chinese national collapsed and was admitted to a private hospital by his friends. The cause of the death would be known once the post-mortem report is received,'' the official told PTI.

On delay in the post-mortem, the police official said the matter was reported to the Chinese Embassy in Delhi after which the family of Tanxioahua was contacted to take their consent for autopsy and other legal proceedings here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

