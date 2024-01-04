Left Menu

SC confirms order of protection from arrest to accused in WB poll violence case

Haran Adhikari, a local leader, was brutally beaten due to political enmity and later succumbed to his injuries. The case was later handed over to the CBI.

SC confirms order of protection from arrest to accused in WB poll violence case
The Supreme Court has confirmed its earlier order granting protection from arrest to 13 people accused of killing a political leader during the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the accused had cooperated during the investigation and were now appearing in the trial proceedings.

The top court had on November 25, 2022 ordered that no coercive steps shall be taken against the accused if they cooperate with the investigation.

Confirming the earlier order, the bench disposed of the plea, saying ''The petitioners shall continue to cooperate during the trial and shall appear regularly before the trial court until exemption is granted on reasonable grounds.'' ''It is further observed that the petitioners shall not influence the witnesses during trial. In view of the aforesaid, these special leave petitions stand disposed of...,'' the order said. The case against Momrej Molla, the lead petitioner, and others was probed by the CBI. They were represented by senior advocate Siddharth Dave.

On June 25, 2022, the Calcutta High Court had set aside the anticipatory bail granted to them by the trial court.

Haran Adhikari, a local leader, was brutally beaten due to political enmity and later succumbed to his injuries. Subsequently, the police filed a case against 17 accused, who had obtained anticipatory bail from the district court. The case was later handed over to the CBI.

