650 kgs of ganja worth over Rs 1.62 cr seized in Telangana; 2 held
A total of 650 kg of ganja, worth over Rs 1.62 crore in the grey market, was seized by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday.
During vehicle checks, a police team in Laxmidevipally of the district intercepted the lorry and found the ganja concealed in several bags in the vehicle, they said.
The narcotic substance was being allegedly transported to Rajasthan after it was purchased at Chinturu in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.
A total of 650 kgs ganja worth Rs 1.62 crore was seized, police said adding the lorry driver and the cleaner were taken into custody while three others were absconding.
A case was registered and further investigations were on.
