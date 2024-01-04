Left Menu

650 kgs of ganja worth over Rs 1.62 cr seized in Telangana; 2 held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 20:58 IST
650 kgs of ganja worth over Rs 1.62 cr seized in Telangana; 2 held
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 650 kg of ganja, worth over Rs 1.62 crore in the grey market, was seized by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday.

During vehicle checks, a police team in Laxmidevipally of the district intercepted the lorry and found the ganja concealed in several bags in the vehicle, they said.

The narcotic substance was being allegedly transported to Rajasthan after it was purchased at Chinturu in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

A total of 650 kgs ganja worth Rs 1.62 crore was seized, police said adding the lorry driver and the cleaner were taken into custody while three others were absconding.

A case was registered and further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024