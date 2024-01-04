Left Menu

Javed Akhtar hails beauty of Ellora Caves, says head bows in front of artisans who built it

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:12 IST
Javed Akhtar hails beauty of Ellora Caves, says head bows in front of artisans who built it
File Photo Image Credit: PTI
Renowned scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday visited the World Heritage Ellora Caves in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and said it would take several days to fully view and admire its beauty.

''Those who built this did not do it for money. This is work of passion. I visited the Ellora Cave complex for just 5-6 hours, whereas it will take 5-6 days to fully see and appreciate it,'' Akhtar said.

The head automatically bows in front of the artisans who created this structure, he added.

