Islamic state claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran - group on telegram
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
The group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels.
