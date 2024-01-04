Left Menu

Islamic state claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran - group on telegram

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.

The group posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels.

