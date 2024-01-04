ED gets custody of builder accused of duping several flat buyers

A court here on Thursday remanded city-based builder Vijay Machindar in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till January 12 in an alleged Rs 700 crore money laundering case.

Accused of cheating several flat buyers, he was arrested by the probe agency on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special PMLA judge M G Deshpande, while remanding him in ED custody, noted that money laundering was a serious offence. ''Huge public money is generally involved in such offences and in the instant case the same is Rs 734 crore. The ED has not only to trace out the trail of said money, but also find out end-use thereof. Thorough investigation in such a situation is necessary which cannot be done unless the accused is remanded in ED custody,'' the court held. As per the agency, the complainant in the case paid Rs 15,60,40,000 to the accused through his bank account and another Rs 28 crore in cash for buying 14 flats.

But he was given allotment letters of only three flats. The builder, in fact, did not hand over the possession of a single flat to anyone and allegedly defrauded the flat buyers of Rs 74 crore, the ED said.

The construction did not advance beyond ground excavation, the probe agency added.

A case under IPC section 420 (cheating) was registered against him, based on which the ED recorded its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and started a parallel probe. The ED, in its remand plea, also claimed that Machindar took loans, and to pay them off, took more loans. There were claims of Rs 734.27 crore against him before the National Company Law Tribunal as of May 30, 2023, which is proceeds of crime, the ED argued.

