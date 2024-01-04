Left Menu

Houthi drone boat detonates in Red Sea, no casualties - US Navy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:46 IST
Houthi drone boat detonates in Red Sea, no casualties - US Navy
  • Country:
  • United States

A Houthi drone boat ladened with explosives detonated in the Red Sea on Thursday but was not close enough to any U.S. Navy or commercial ships to cause any damage or casualties, a U.S. Navy commander said, describing it as a failed attack.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. Naval forces in the Middle East, told reporters that there have now been 25 attacks by the Houthis against merchant vessels transiting the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and added "there are no signs that their irresponsible behavior is abating."

On the drone boat, Cooper said: "It came within a couple of miles of ships operating in the area -- merchant ships and U.S. Navy ships -- and we all watched as it exploded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024