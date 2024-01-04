Left Menu

U'khand: Three smugglers held with 200 pieces of kajal wood

Uttarkashi Divisional Forest Officer DFO DP Baluni here said that 200 pieces of Kajal wood were recovered from a vehicle during a check at Gangori Barrier on Gangotri Highway under Uttarkashi Forest Division at 5 am.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 04-01-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 22:11 IST
U'khand: Three smugglers held with 200 pieces of kajal wood
  • Country:
  • India

A forest department team in Uttarakhand on Thursday arrested three suspected smugglers with 200 pieces of kajal wood, a forest resource banned from harvesting for commercial purposes, in their possession. Uttarkashi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) DP Baluni here said that 200 pieces of Kajal wood were recovered from a vehicle during a check at Gangori Barrier on Gangotri Highway under Uttarkashi Forest Division at 5 am. The international market value of the recovered wood has been estimated to be around Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

Baluni said that a case has been registered under the Forest Act against the three men – Rishilal and Sohanlal, residents of Gumaniwala, Rishikesh, and Ujjan Singh, a resident of Nepal.

SDO Kanhaiya Lal, who was leading the checking team, said the accused were carrying Kajal wood, considered a valuable forest resource, from the forests of Saura and Sari of Bhatwadi block.

Kajal wood is in great demand especially among the followers of Buddhism who consider it auspicious to use the wood in the making of bowls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024