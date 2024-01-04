Mumbai: FIR registered for Rs 37 cr 'irregularities' in Dahisar, Mulund jumbo COVID centres

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR for alleged irregularities in civic contracts awarded for setting up jumbo COVID centres in Mulund and Dahisar, an official said on Thursday.

A contractor, vendors and unidentified Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have been booked for alleged fraud to the tune of Rs 37 crore, the official informed.

The FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Tardeo police station on Wednesday, he said.

The probe was later transferred to EOW, the official added.

As per the complainant, after setting up jumbo centres in Dahisar and Mulund, the contractor handed them over to the BMC and allegedly obtained inflated rents from the civic body, he said.

It was alleged the contractor conspired with vendors and BMC officials to get inflated bills cleared and, thus, made wrongful gains of Rs 37 crore between October 2020 and August 2022 amid the pandemic, he said.

