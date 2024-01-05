Jordan strikes Iran-linked drug dealers' hideouts and warehouses in southern Syria -intelligence sources
Jordan on Thursday launched several aerial raids inside Syria along its border with its northern neighbour against suspected warehouses and hideouts of Iranian-backed drug smugglers, local and regional intelligence sources said.
The army has stepped up a campaign against drug dealers after protracted clashes last month with dozens of infiltrators from Syria linked to pro-Iranian militias, carrying large hauls who crossed its border with weapons and explosives.
