Jordan strikes Iran-linked drug dealers' hideouts and warehouses in southern Syria -intelligence sources

Jordan on Thursday launched several aerial raids inside Syria along its border with its northern neighbour against suspected warehouses and hideouts of Iranian-backed drug smugglers, local and regional intelligence sources said.

The army has stepped up a campaign against drug dealers after protracted clashes last month with dozens of infiltrators from Syria linked to pro-Iranian militias, carrying large hauls who crossed its border with weapons and explosives.

