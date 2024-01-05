Left Menu

Jordan strikes Iran-linked drug dealers' hideouts and warehouses in southern Syria -intelligence sources

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 05-01-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 04:09 IST
Jordan strikes Iran-linked drug dealers' hideouts and warehouses in southern Syria -intelligence sources
  • Jordan

Jordan on Thursday launched several aerial raids inside Syria along its border with its northern neighbour against suspected warehouses and hideouts of Iranian-backed drug smugglers, local and regional intelligence sources said.

The army has stepped up a campaign against drug dealers after protracted clashes last month with dozens of infiltrators from Syria linked to pro-Iranian militias, carrying large hauls who crossed its border with weapons and explosives.

