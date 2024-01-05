Left Menu

District judge in Uttarakhand suspended on charges of harassing subordinate

The Uttarakhand High Court has suspended District and Sessions Judge of Rudraprayag and former Registrar Vigilance of the high court, Anuj Kumar Sangal on charges of harassing a subordinate.Sangal is accused of harassing Harish Adhikari, a Class IV employee posted at his residence, by abusing him and threatening him with removal from service.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 09:55 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has suspended District and Sessions Judge of Rudraprayag and former Registrar (Vigilance) of the high court, Anuj Kumar Sangal on charges of harassing a subordinate.

Sangal is accused of harassing Harish Adhikari, a Class IV employee posted at his residence, by abusing him and threatening him with removal from service. This led Adhikari to consume poison, the suspension order issued by Registrar General Ashish Naithani said.

The order, which has been issued on the instructions of the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court Manoj Tiwari, states that a disciplinary inquiry is being considered on allegations against the District and Sessions Judge, Rudraprayag. A regular inquiry will be initiated against him under Rule 7 of the Uttarakhand Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 2003. Harassing a subordinate and threatening him with removal from service is an inhuman conduct and unbecoming of a judicial officer and is against the Uttarakhand Government Servants Conduct Rules, 2002, according to the order.

During the period of suspension, he will remain attached to the District and Sessions Court, Chamoli.

