Ration scam: ED officers assaulted by TMC leader’s loyalists during raid in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:42 IST
ED officers were on Friday assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in the state during the day and Sajahan's house is one of them, an officer said.

A large number of TMC loyalists first gheraoed the ED officials and the central forces personnel who accompanied them when they reached Sheikh's residence in Sandeshkhali area in the morning and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area, the officer said. One of the officers suffered head injuries and had to be taken to a hospital, he said.

Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

''This kind of attack is unprecedented. We have sent a report on Shiekh Sajahan to our Delhi office,'' the ED officer told PTI. Sajahan's supporters attacked the officials and the central forces personnel when they tried to break the lock of the gate of his residence which was not opened by the TMC leader despite several calls made by them, he said. Senior police officers including the SP of North 24 Parganas district did not communicate when the ED officers tried to contact them, he alleged. The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in West Bengal in connection with the scam.

