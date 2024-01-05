Left Menu

Delhi court sends Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist to seven-day police custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:39 IST
Delhi court sends Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist to seven-day police custody
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixels
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Friday sent a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir to seven-day police custody.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday arrested Javaid Ahmad Matoo (32) from the national capital.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali sent Matoo to custody for a week on an application moved by the Delhi Police after he was produced before the court.

The accused, a highly indoctrinated terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area. He was driving a stolen car when he was apprehended, the police said.

Matoo is named in ''11 known terror attack cases'', including five grenade attacks and the killings of at least five police personnel in separate incidents, in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

He is a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Al Badr terror outfits, they said.

Dozens of police personnel have also been injured in attacks led by Matoo, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024