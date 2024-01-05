Left Menu

Risk of escalation in Middle East 'very real'- German govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:44 IST
Risk of escalation in Middle East 'very real'- German govt spokesperson
The German government is monitoring the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, as the country's top diplomat prepares to travel to the Middle East for talks.

"The risk of escalation is unfortunately very real," the spokesperson said.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will depart on Sunday for Israel to meet her new counterpart Israel Katz and Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, according to the spokesperson. She is also scheduled to hold talks in the Palestinian territories. (Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

