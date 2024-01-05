Germany foreign minister warns against occupation of Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday said the existence and protection of Israel cannot be questioned but called for more humanitarian pauses in the conflict and said there should be no occupation of the area afterwards.

Speaking to reporters alongside her counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Baerbock also warned against the risk of the conflict widening in the region.

