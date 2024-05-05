Left Menu

Israeli Government Votes to Close Al Jazeera Offices in Israel

Israel has decided to close the offices of Al Jazeera in Israel. The decision was made during a government vote and announced by Prime Minister Netanyahu. The specific date and duration of the closure are unclear. The move comes during tense relations between Israel and Al Jazeera, exacerbated by the recent war with Hamas. Qatar, the owner of Al Jazeera, is currently mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:02 IST
Israeli Government Votes to Close Al Jazeera Offices in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government has voted unanimously to shutter the offices of the Qatar-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera in Israel.

Netanyahu announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter. Details on when it would go into effect or whether it was permanent or temporary were not immediately clear.

The vote comes amid deeply strained ties between Israel and the channel, which have worsened during the war against Hamas.

It also comes as Qatar is helping to broker a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the war in Gaza.

