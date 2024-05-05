Israeli Government Votes to Close Al Jazeera Offices in Israel
Israel has decided to close the offices of Al Jazeera in Israel. The decision was made during a government vote and announced by Prime Minister Netanyahu. The specific date and duration of the closure are unclear. The move comes during tense relations between Israel and Al Jazeera, exacerbated by the recent war with Hamas. Qatar, the owner of Al Jazeera, is currently mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government has voted unanimously to shutter the offices of the Qatar-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera in Israel.
Netanyahu announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter. Details on when it would go into effect or whether it was permanent or temporary were not immediately clear.
The vote comes amid deeply strained ties between Israel and the channel, which have worsened during the war against Hamas.
It also comes as Qatar is helping to broker a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the war in Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Al Jazeera
- Israel
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Qatar
- Gaza
- Hamas
- cease-fire
- media
- conflict
ALSO READ
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 18, mostly children, as US advances aid package
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 18, mostly children, as US advances aid package
Israel indicts sister of Hamas leader Haniyeh on terrorism incitement
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children, as US advances aid package
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children, as US advances aid package