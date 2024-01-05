Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over killing of Hamas deputy chief in Beirut

Lebanon filed a complaint to the U.N. Security Council over Israel's targeted killing of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in the capital Beirut, calling it the "most dangerous phase" of Israeli attacks on the country.

The complaint, dated Jan. 4 but seen by Reuters on Friday, said Israel used six missiles in the attack that killed Arouri and added that Israel uses Lebanese airspace to bomb Syria.

