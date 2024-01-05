Hezbollah conducted around 670 military operations on Lebanese-Israeli border since Oct. 8, chief says
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-01-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 19:38 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Friday that the Iran-backed militia had conducted around 670 military operations on the Lebanese-Israeli border since Oct. 8.
Nasrallah added that Hezbollah destroyed a "large number of Israeli vehicles and tanks".
