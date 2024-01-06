Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Factbox-What Israelis, Palestinians, US and others say about 'the day after' the Gaza war

As the conflict in Gaza nears a three-month milestone, Israelis, Palestinians, Americans and others have begun talking more openly about what comes next once the war is over. None of the plans being discussed will satisfy the desires of all of the parties but they do provide a framework for any negotiations that might emerge.

Turkish court rules to arrest 15 people suspected of ties to Israel's Mossad

A Turkish court decided on Friday to formally arrest 15 people and deport eight others suspected of being linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service and of targeting Palestinians living in Turkey, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber. Turkish authorities detained 34 people earlier this week after warning Israel of "serious consequences" if it tried to hunt down members of the militant group Hamas living outside Palestinian territories, including in Turkey.

Exclusive-US intelligence confirms Islamic State's Afghanistan branch behind Iran blasts -sources

Communications intercepts collected by the United States confirmed that Islamic State's (ISIS) Afghanistan-based branch carried out twin bombings in Iran that killed nearly 100 people, two sources familiar with the intelligence told Reuters on Friday. "The intelligence is clear-cut and indisputable," one source said.

For civilians or Hamas? 'Dual use' issue complicates Gaza aid efforts

Water purifiers, medical supplies and tent poles are among items Israel has blocked from entering Gaza on aid trucks, according to an Egyptian Red Crescent document seen by Reuters and sources in Gaza, but Israel denied blocking any such items. Under a policy that long pre-dates the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and ensuing war in Gaza, Israel inspects trucks bound for the Palestinian enclave to stop any items it considers to have potential "dual use" - civilian or military.

Russian air defences down drones, missiles in Black Sea area, ministry says

Russian air defence units downed missiles and drones in a series of night-time attacks over the Crimea peninsula and the western part of the Black Sea, the Defence Ministry said in two reports issued overnight and early on Saturday. An initial ministry report on Telegram said air defence units "thwarted an attempted terrorist attack" by intercepting five drones over the Black Sea at about 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Russia fires North Korean missiles at Ukraine for first time - Kyiv official

Russia has hit Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its invasion, a senior Kyiv official said on Friday, corroborating an earlier assertion by the U.S. White House. The statement on social media platform X came after the governor of the northeastern region of Kharkiv said that his region had been struck by missiles fired by Russia that were not Russian-made.

Iran arrests 11 suspects over bomb blasts, mourners demand revenge - state TV

Iranian authorities said on Friday that security forces had arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in two bomb blasts that killed nearly 100 people at a memorial service for a slain military commander.

US, Europe start fresh diplomatic push to quell Gaza war

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Europe's senior diplomat Josep Borrell began a new diplomatic push on Friday to stop spillover from the Gaza war into Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Red Sea shipping lanes. Their Middle East visits came three months since Hamas militants from Gaza attacked Israel, triggering an offensive that has devastated the enclave, uprooted 90% of its population, and killed 22,600 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Moldovan separatist leader denounces new trade duties

The leader of Moldova's separatist Transdniestria enclave denounced on Friday the introduction of import and export duties for his pro-Russian region, saying central authorities were violating fundamental rights and crushing business. Transndiestria broke away from Moldova before the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule and then fought a brief war with the newly independent state, but the two sides have existed side by side with few incidents for more than 30 years. Some 2,000 Russian "peacekeepers" are installed on their joint "border".

Myanmar rebels claim control of key town near Chinese border

A Myanmar rebel alliance group has gained control of a key town along the country's volatile northern border with China after weeks of fierce fighting with junta troops, it said in a statement late on Friday. The "Three Brotherhood Alliance", as the group is known, said it took over Laukkai town after the military's regional headquarters located there surrendered.

