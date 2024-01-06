Vietnam EV maker VinFast names founder as CEO, replaces CFO

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on Saturday named its founder and biggest financial backer Pham Nhat Vuong as chief executive as it plans an ambitious overseas expansion and ramps up sales via dealerships.

Vuong, 55, replaces Le Thi Thu Thuy, who held the post since late 2021, VinFast said in a statement. The company named Nguyen Lan Anh as chief financial officer.

