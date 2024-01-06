18-year-old held with arms in Delhi, cops say was inspired by Lawrence-Goldy gang

An 18-year-old youth from Uttarakhand was arrested in Delhi's Rohini Sector 23 with two illegal firearms and live cartridges, police said on Saturday.

They said Pradeep Singh, who dropped out after class 8th, was inspired by the Lawrence-Goldy Brar gang and wanted to become like them.

A police officer said Singh came in contact with the Lawrence-Goldy gang via social media platforms and they provided him with the firearms and asked him to wait for the further directions. He was arrested from Rohini's Sector 23 with two illegal firearms and half a dozen of live cartridges, the officer said.

During interrogation, Singh told police that he was unemployed.

He said that from Uttarakhand, he went to his relative's place in Rajasthan where he studied till class eighth. Then, he went to Haryana and stayed with his friends.

''On reading stories of Lawrence Bishnoi and Godly Brar, he started surfing them on social media. He came in contact with their gang members and told them that he wanted to join their group,'' another police officer said.

Police said Pradeep is further being interrogated about his plan. Brar is a key member of the Bishnoi gang.

