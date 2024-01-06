UP: Woman attacked by cousin after she refuses to marry him

Left Menu

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was allegedly stabbed by her cousin for rejecting his marriage proposal in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.Gyan Prakash 26, who is the son of the womans maternal uncle, is on the run, they said.The woman was staying at her maternal uncles house in DM Colony under the Kotwali police station area.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:06 IST
Lakshmi Niwas Mishra Image Credit: (www.uppolice.gov.in)
A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was allegedly stabbed by her cousin for rejecting his marriage proposal in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Gyan Prakash (26), who is the son of the woman's maternal uncle, is on the run, they said.

The woman was staying at her maternal uncle's house in DM Colony under the Kotwali police station area. She and Prakash were studying law in the same college, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakshmi Niwas Mishra.

Around 6 pm on Friday, Prakash stabbed his cousin in the neck with a knife. The woman was admitted to the Government Medical College here. She is stated to be in critical condition, the ASP said.

''In the investigation so far, it has come to light that Gyan Prakash wanted to marry her. When she rejected his marriage proposal, he attacked her. A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to nab him,'' Mishra said.

