Heavy fire from Lebanon targets northern Israel - Israeli military
Heavy fire from Lebanon targeted northern Israel on Saturday, the Israeli military said, adding it had responded by striking a "terrorist cell" that took part in the launches. "A short while after, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck a terrorist cell that took part in the launches," it said.
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:47 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Heavy fire from Lebanon targeted northern Israel on Saturday, the Israeli military said, adding it had responded by striking a "terrorist cell" that took part in the launches. Shortly after rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel, the military said that "approximately 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified".
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. "A short while after, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) struck a terrorist cell that took part in the launches," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Cameron: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Red Sea attacks
UK's Cameron: Iran shares responsibility for preventing Red Sea attacks
Cameron Bancroft eyes Test opener's role for Australia post Warner's retirement
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop