2 cow-smugglers injured in encounter with police, constable hit by bullet

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-01-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two suspected cow-smugglers were injured during an encounter with police in Shahjahanpur while a policeman was also hit by a bullet, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the exchange of fire happened late Friday night when police acted on a tip off about the presence of some cow-smugglers in the area with two animals.

When a police team reached the spot, the alleged cow-smugglers opened fire on them and a bullet hit constable Bhura Tomar.

In retaliatory police firing, two cow smugglers -- Rehan Munna and Akhil -- were seriously injured, Meena said.

He said that the two animals were freed by the the police. The SP said constable Bhura Tomar has been admitted at a medical college.

The two injured smugglers are also undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

