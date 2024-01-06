Hezbollah says it hit Israeli observation post with 62 rockets
Updated: 06-01-2024
Hezbollah said it hit an Israeli observation post early on Saturday with 62 rockets as a "preliminary response" to the killing of Hamas' deputy chief last week.
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 2 in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.
