Hezbollah says it hit Israeli observation post with 62 rockets

Hezbollah said it hit an Israeli observation post early on Saturday with 62 rockets as a "preliminary response" to the killing of Hamas' deputy chief last week.

Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 2 in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.

