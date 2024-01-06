Left Menu

Body of history-sheeter with injury mark found in UP village

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 06-01-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 19:39 IST
The body of a history-sheeter with an injury mark was recovered by the police in a village here on Saturday, officials said.

The family members of the deceased have alleged murder and accused two men of the same village, they added.

According to the police, the body of Pankaj Rathi (30), a resident of Gangnauli village of the Dodghat area, with an injury mark on his neck was found near a tube well on Saturday. Rathi is a history-sheeter and has more than 10 cases registered against him, the police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Vijay Kumar Choudhary said prima facie it appeared that someone had killed Rathi by hitting him on the neck.

The CO said a case is being registered based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's family members who have alleged that Rathi had a dispute with two men of the same village and accused them of murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is on, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

