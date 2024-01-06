Jamiat expresses concern over govt's 'active participation' in Ram Temple events

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration, Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday expressed concern over the government's ''active participation'' in temple-related events and urged the Centre to refrain from adopting ''biased policies.'' The Jamiat (Mahmood Madani faction) said that despite the Supreme Court's assurance in its Ayodhya judgement regarding strict enforcement of the Places of Worship Act 1991, petitions concerning other mosques are still being entertained in several courts, eroding citizens' confidence in the fairness of the judiciary. ''This approach has eroded the citizens' confidence in the fairness of the judiciary,'' the Jamiat said in a statement. The Jamiat made the assertions at its national working committee meeting chaired by its president at the organisation's headquarters here.

The meeting addressed key issues such as the protection of waqf properties, enforcement of the Places of Worship Act 1991, Ram Temple events, and the Israel-Palestine conflict, a statement issued by the Jamiat said.

Resolutions were unanimously passed on these issues, it said.

On the upcoming Ram Temple events, Jamiat said that in light of the recent events linked to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, it deems necessary to draw the attention of the government and law enforcement agencies to concerns about the breach of peace and attempts to ''harass and intimidate the minority community.'' ''The escalating atmosphere of animosity within the country is detrimental to its overall well-being. Furthermore, we perceive the active participation of the government as an attempt to unduly influence in upcoming elections,'' Jamiat said.

''It is crucial to reiterate our stance on this matter, emphasising that the Supreme Court's judgement on the Babri Masjid does not align with principles of justice,'' the statement said.

Considering the ''active participation in the Ram Mandir celebrations, we urge the government and its institutions to refrain from adopting biased policies,'' it said.

''Additionally, we appeal to citizens of the country to make every possible effort to uphold law and order and maintain peace in these challenging circumstances. Despite provocations, Muslims should remain resilient and patient, not succumbing to despair,'' the Jamiat said.

In his address, Mahmood Madani emphasised the protection of mosques as a key objective of the Jamiat.

He highlighted the need for a strategic plan of action and remedial measures amid controversies surrounding places of worship.

The meeting also discussed recommendations from the Central Waqf Committee regarding Waqf properties, the statement said.

It was decided in the meeting that the Waqf Department in the Jamiat office must be revived and a National Awqaf Conference in Hyderabad be held in February 2024.

The meeting also cogitated on the recently enacted law on mob lynching, and formed a three-member committee to conduct a detailed study of various aspects of the law, the statement said.

On the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Jamiat resolution urged the government to use its influence to stop the ''Israeli cruelty and brutality'' and ensure implementation of United Nations resolutions related to the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state, and ensure the rights of Palestinians.

The stakeholders in the meeting also raised their concerns over violence in Manipur and attributed it to the failure of the government, the statement said.

The meeting also agreed that its office bearers may personally support secular political parties, but the organisation as a whole does not endorse any specific political party in elections, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Mahmood Madani, General Secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, Darul Uloom Rector Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani, among others.

